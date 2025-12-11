Rafael delivers Spyder air defense system to Georgia - report

A Ukrainian Antonov 124, the heaviest cargo plane in Ukraine’s service, recently transported three Spyder air defense system batteries, made by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, from Israel to Georgia, Ukraine’s "Militarnyi" website reports. Such a move is interesting, because neither Georgia nor Rafael have announced a new Spyder deal or that the system has already been delivered. The intriguing flight that departed from Ben Gurion Airport crossed the skies of Turkey to Georgia, without Ankara apparently even being aware of what it was carrying.

Rafael has had a relationship with Georgia for many years. Georgia procured its first Spyder system in 2008, when it was an SR model that used Python 5 and Derby missiles. According to foreign publications, about 10 countries in the world are already operating the Spyder system. The first NATO member to procure it was the Czech Republic, in the Middle East it is deployed by the UAE, in North Africa by Morocco, and in East Asia by the Philippines, Vietnam, and Singapore.

The reported delivery of the latest Spyder system to Georgia reflects how the countries surrounding Russia are equipping themselves with air defense systems, especially Israeli-made ones.

At the end of June, Rafael won a Romanian Ministry of Defense tender to supply a short- and ultra-short-range Spyder air defense system for about €1.9 billion. In addition, Finland procured Rafael's David's Sling medium range air defense system in 2023 for €316 million, and Israel Aerospace Industries' Arrow 3 system became operational last week in Germany.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 11, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.