Defense Ministry: Drones already intercepted by laser systems during war

During the war, Israel's Ministry of Defense Directorate of Defense R&D (DDR&D) (MAFAT), the Israel Air Force and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems have led an accelerated development process for operating new laser interception systems, in which the IDF has intercepted dozens of enemy threats, including drones, the Ministry of Defense has revealed.

The laser systems are an additional layer of defense for energy weapon systems being developed at the Ministry of Defense Ministry. The Iron Beam system is currently being developed and is expected to be delivered to the IDF and officially enter operations in the last quarter of 2025. During the war, the Israel Air Force, including fighter jets, have deployed the laser systems in the field, resulting in particularly high interception achievements that have saved civilian lives and protected national assets.

As revealed by "Globes", Israel's Ministry of Defense will soon conduct another important trial of the Iron Beam laser defense system. If the trial is successful, the Ministry of Defense and the main developer Rafael will advance towards the goal of making the system operation during the last quarter of this year. However, if there are unexpected developments, meeting the schedule could be in doubt.

The trial will be conducted with the prototype of the system that has already proven itself on several levels. During the war, it has been evident how unprepared Israel was for the threat of drones in general and the threat on the mountainous Lebanese border in particular. If the system were already operational, it could have provided major savings in lives and costs.

