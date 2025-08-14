Defense training co Combatica opens gaming park

Israeli defense-tech startup Combatica has made a name for itself, since it was founded four years ago, as a leading brand in simulated defense training. At the same time, the security sector has been gaining momentum towards dual use - military and civilian. Recently, Combatica redefined dual use, with the inauguration of its first gaming park, in Busika, Uganda.

In the coming months, a park based on a similar model to the Ugandan facility will open in the US, while a park in Europe is scheduled to begin operating in the first quarter of 2026. Such a facility is also due to be built in Israel. The potential in the US is also great because of the scope of weapons, and the need for an available and convenient ability to train and not necessarily at live ranges.

Combatica is used to train combat units using advanced AI capabilities. About six months ago, the company unveiled its 2.0 version, which includes more than 50 scenarios, seven maps and even modes for activating night vision devices. Since then, the system has advanced to Combatica 2.1, which includes improved analytics and data, and allows fighters to check the duration of the response and obtain details of the locations of the damage on or in the enemy.

The variety of options presented by the system instead of "dry" exercises in the army, leads to more effective training, with the use of metaverse (virtual reality) glasses, and the ability of the operator to introduce new threats during the exercise. To operate it in the field, only two suitcases are required, which makes it practical and convenient. In recent months, the growing Israeli company's sales have tripled, both in Israel and abroad.

Meanwhile, consulting firm Frost & Sullivan recently recognized Combatica as the global market leader for 2025 in the field of tactical training platforms. Frost & Sullivan found that Combatica excels in its ability to adapt strategic initiatives to market needs.

