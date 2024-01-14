Despite heavy rains Kinneret far from full

After the heavy rains of the past few days, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) is rising fast. The lake has risen five centimeters since Thursday and is now 2.415 meters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level, according to the Kinneret Authority.

There would still need to be much more heavy rain over the next three months for the Kinneret to reach its maximum level this year, and compel the Israel Water Authority to open the Deganya dam at the southern end of the lake to prevent flooding. The dam, which allows water to flow down the southern section of the River Jordan to the Dead Sea, has not been opened since 1992.

This time last year the Kinneret was 1.75 meters from its maximum level and ultimately fell well short.

In December 2022, Mekorot Israel National Water Co. and the Israel Water Authority today launched the "Reverse Water Carrier" project in the north. The project will allow desalinated water from the Mediterranean Sea to flow inland to the Kinneret to maintain the level of the lake in dry and low rainfall years. But the heavy snowfall on Mount Hermon and the Golan Heights over the past week ensures that this will not be a drought year.

This winter so far Tzfat has received 387 millimeters of rain, according to meteo-tech, over 50% of its average annual rainfall. Haifa has received 420 millimeters of rain, 76% of its average annual rainfall. Tel Aviv has received 236 millimeters of rain, 42% of its average annual rainfall, Jerusalem 276 millimeters of rain, 47% of its average annual rainfall, and Beersheva 55 millimeters of rain, 27% of its annual average rainfall.

The forecast sees the rain continuing through tomorrow morning followed by at least a week of cold, sunny and partly cloudy weather but no rain.

