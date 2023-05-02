Heavy April rains, too little too late, to fill Kinneret

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has ended April, falling well short of its maximum level, despite the unseasonably heavy rains in the second half of last month. The Israel Water Authority announced that the level of the lake ended April at 209.94 meters below sea level, 1.14 meters from its maximum level. The Kinneret has not fared well this winter compared with recent years - the lake ended April 2022 just 21.5 centimeters short of its maximum level and in 2021, 35.5 centimeters short of its maximum level.

The Deganya dam at the southern end of the lake has not needed to be opened since 1992, to allow excess water to run south along the River Jordan to the Dead Sea. But the completion of the "Reverse Water Carrier" in December allowing desalinated water from the Mediterranean Sea to flow inland to the Kinneret now offers the Water Authority this option.

With the rainy season now ended, most parts of northern and central Israel received only 70%-80% of their annual average rainfall, according to the Israel Meteorological Service, while Jerusalem and southern Israel received slightly over their annual average rainfall.

