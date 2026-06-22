Despite war Nahariya penthouse fetches NIS 5m

Two apartments have been sold in a new project being built by Sela Construction at 47 Herzl Street in Nahariya in northern Israel.

A 155 square meter, five-room eighth floor penthouse with a 107 square meter balcony, 90 square meter roof area and swimming pool has sold for NIS 4.925 million and a five-room 153 square meter mini-penthouse with a 45 square meter balcony has sold for NIS 3.45 million.

The eight-floor building with commercial properties on the ground floor includes 34 apartments on a 2,100 square meter lot.

Apartments in the project range from NIS 1.25 million for two-room apartments to NIS 1.65 million for three-rooms and NIS 1.85 million for four-room s and NIS 2.25 million for five-rooms. These are average prices for apartments in the city.

Sela says, "The project was designed to provide a solution for families, young couples and buyers looking for a bigger home and looking for a progressive urban living environment in the heart of Nahariya," Most of the regular apartments in the project do not differ significantly in size from other new apartments of similar size, and prices are also close to the city average.

However, things are different when it comes to the penthouses. What stands out in particular about these penthouses is their large size. The penthouse apartment is located on the northern side of the project. It is a 155-square-meter apartment with a large balcony on the same floor. The dimensions of the apartment in itself are considered large, but the addition of a 90-square-meter roof terrace with a pool makes this property unique, and one that is almost impossible to see anywhere else - certainly not in Nahariya.

The mini-penthouse apartment is very unusual in its main areas, which are approximately the area of the penthouse apartment, and this is also rare. Its balcony also covers a handsome area, relatively speaking, for a mini-penthouse.

There has been no significant price drop in Nahariya due to the ongoing war in the north. A price comparison between the apartments in the project and new apartments sold in the western part of the city, closer to the sea, shows that the prices of the apartments in the project are lower, especially when it comes to 5-room apartments. -

When it comes to special apartments, peak prices in the city are on the seafront - for example, on Sokolov Street, where a penthouse apartment was sold for NIS 7.5 million, and another penthouse is up for for sale for more than NIS 8 million.

Still, the prices of both apartments are respectable prices by Nahariya standards, which was achieved through their generous areas, which compensate for the mediocre location.

Because of this, the prices are within the reasonable range of market prices for properties of this type in Nahariya.

Sela Construction VP sales Shahaf Leibowitz says, "These are apartments with particularly large areas and spacious balconies, which give buyers a sense of space and quality of life that is difficult to find today in city centers. In addition, the apartments include high-level interior specifications.

"Particularly in the current period, when the challenges in the northern region are still felt, the sale of the penthouses within one month is an indication of the trust that buyers place in the project, in the city and in the resilience of the entire region."

Appraiser Yariv Drori says, "Naharya has two central anchors for the price: the sea and Ga'aton Boulevard, and the project is not close to either of them. On the other hand, it is very close to Founders Square, which has noisy traffic most of the day."

He adds, "The penthouse deal is at a price of NIS 25,000 per square meter, including the pool. This is a luxury apartment, a real penthouse. In projects closer to the sea, prices of NIS 5 million and more have already been received for smaller penthouses in size, but it can be said that the price of the penthouse, as a product, is approaching the high prices of penthouses near the sea, as the latter are more expensive in terms of per built square meter.

"The mini-penthouse deal is at a price of NIS 20,000 per square meter, which is reasonable, because this is a less prestigious product compared with the big penthouse."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 22, 2026.

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