The Israel Tax Authority is quietly pressing ahead with a far-reaching bill that would restrict all veterans of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) technology units by requiring them to set up in Israel any tech company they found during the first decade after discharge. The aim is to ensure that the state, which invested in their military training, collects taxes on the companies’ profits and their founders’ income. The planned bill, first revealed by "Globes" about six months ago, is now being advanced behind the scenes as part of a package of tax legislation taking shape ahead of the 2027 budget.

The bill is being discussed amid a tax dispute involving the founders of cybersecurity giant Wiz, Assaf Rappaport and other Unit 8200 veterans. They are being asked to pay a total of about NIS 20 billion in tax on the proceeds of the $32 billion sale to Google, the biggest exit in Israel’s history.

Another major deal relevant to the debate is the sale of Israeli AI company Decart to Amazon for more than $7.5 billion. The exit raised questions about whether one of the founders, Orian Leitersdorf, was still serving in Unit 81 when Decart was founded and raised tens of millions of dollars, and whether serving IDF soldiers should be pursuing private ventures at the same time.

A decade of compulsory residency

The bill grew out of cases in which veterans of military technology units founded companies abroad and made huge windfalls shortly after receiving state-funded technology training, leaving the state to "make do" with only part of the tax on their exits. Under the proposal, veterans of tech units would have to register any company they found in the first decade after discharge as an Israeli-domiciled company, which would then be taxed in Israel. The veterans would also be deemed Israeli residents for a decade even if they moved abroad.

Under current law, Israeli residents must pay income tax on all their worldwide income, while non-residents pay tax only on income produced in Israel. Determining whether an individual’s "center of life" is in Israel for tax purposes involves qualitative factors such as where the individual’s home, family and workplace are located and where their economic interests are centered. Quantitative criteria also apply, based on the number of days spent in Israel. Under the new proposal, these criteria would not apply to veterans of military technology units. Even if a veteran moved abroad, they would be unable to end their Israeli tax residency and would have to pay tax on income earned in Israel and abroad.

The draft bill to amend the Income Tax Ordinance (Mandatory Residency and Registration for Veterans of Technology Units), seen by "Globes," sets a "requirement to incorporate in Israel." It states that "a veteran of a designated technology unit who seeks to found a company, register a patent or engage in entrepreneurial activity in technology during the restricted period must register the company as an ‘Israeli-domiciled company’ as defined in Section 1 of the ordinance." The draft defines the restricted period as "ten years from the end of the veteran’s regular or career military service, whichever is later."

Under the bill, such registration would be a prerequisite for obtaining any permit, license or benefit from the Israel Innovation Authority or any other government body.

The bill also establishes a "conclusive presumption of residency." Even if a veteran of a technology unit ended their Israeli residency and moved to another country, they would still be deemed an Israeli resident for tax purposes throughout the restricted period, the decade after discharge from the IDF. The bill states that the presumption would be conclusive and that "no claim that residency has been severed will be heard, regardless of the number of days spent outside Israel or whether the veteran has a permanent home in another country."

On the taxation of newly founded companies and intellectual property (IP) rights, the bill states that "a company in which a veteran of a technology unit has a controlling interest or is a principal beneficiary of its profits will be deemed a company whose ‘business is controlled and managed in Israel’ and will therefore be liable for Israeli corporate tax on all its worldwide income."

The bill also proposes treating the transfer to a foreign entity of IP developed by a veteran during the restricted period as a "sale" subject to full capital gains tax in Israel, regardless of the acquiring entity’s declared domicile.

The bill defines a "veteran of a designated technology unit" as someone who served for at least 24 months in regular or career military service in a unit primarily engaged in technological R&D, cyber operations or technological intelligence. The defense minister would designate the units by order, subject to approval by the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. Many IDF units meet the definition, including elite units in the Military Intelligence Directorate, the C4I Directorate and the Technology and Maintenance Corps that work in software development, cyber operations, computing, electronic warfare and intelligence. Unit 8200 is among the best known.

Stemming the rush to Delaware

The bill is being advanced in part because young Israeli entrepreneurs have been rushing to register their companies in jurisdictions with more favorable corporate tax regimes than Israel’s. An August 2023 Israel Innovation Authority survey of entrepreneurs and executives at startups founded that year found that about 80% of new startups chose to register in the US, mainly in Delaware, up from about 20% in 2022. The Israel Innovation Authority has yet to publish new figures, though market estimates suggest the trend is continuing.

The bill seeks to create a binding "social contract." In exchange for the specialized, prestigious training the state provides, service members would commit to keeping their economic activity and tax base in Israel for a decade.

The proposal further explains that "by establishing a conclusive presumption of residency, the law prevents complex tax planning and exhausting legal disputes with the Israel Tax Authority over the ‘center of life.’ Principled leadership requires those who received the tools to succeed at public expense to give back by paying taxes and creating jobs in Israel."

The publication of the plan’s details in May sparked an outcry, with entrepreneurs and tax and corporate experts calling the proposal "draconian" and arguing that it would hurt entrepreneurs and restrict their fundamental rights, including freedom of occupation. "Globes" has now learned that the plan is being advanced as part of the measures being prepared for the 2027 budget and has the backing of some senior Ministry of Finance officials.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 29, 2026.

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