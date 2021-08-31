EAPC to release land for beaches in Eilat

The Israel Land Authority and the Europe Asia Pipeline Co. (EAPC) will sign an agreement later this week about the latter's rights to land in Eilat, which it has been using for decades. As part of the agreement, 60 acres of land adjoining the sea, currently used for storing oil, south of Eilat's city center, will be released for tourist attractions including new beaches, although no hotels will be built there.

EAPC has to sign an agreement under the Infrastructures for Transport and Storage of Oil Law, which was enacted in 2017. EAPC, which is fully owned by the government, is due to lay an oil pipeline between Eilat and Ashkelon, which will convey oil from the Gulf to Europe, and needs to officially lease land for this purpose.

The ILA will also use the land vacated by EAPC for infrastructures for the Shachmon neighborhood, which will be built south of Eilat.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 31, 2021

