easyJet cancels all Israel flights until October

UK low-cost carrier easyJet has announced that it has canceled all flights to Israel until late october. The decision is due to the current security situation in the region. easyJet is the first foreign carrier to cancel flights to Israel for a long period, since Israeli airspace was closed on February 28 at the start of the war with Iran.

"We have taken the decision not to operate to and from Tel Aviv this summer as part of our continuous review of our flying programme," easyJet says in a statement. "We are continuing to closely monitor the situation with a view to resuming flying this winter."

"All impacted customers booked to travel have been notified in advance and provided with their options which includes a full refund or an alternative flight," easyJet added.

easyJet had planned to resume operations in Israel from March 29, in a reduced format, with flights from three main destinations: London Luton, Amsterdam and Milan Malpensa, and announced that additional routes from other European bases, which were initially planned to resume in the spring, will also be postponed until the end of October.

