Wizz Air operating Sinai flights to rescue stranded Israelis

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air has increased the frequency of flights to Sharm el-Sheikh in Sinai and is expanding operations at several of its main European bases, to provide a solution for passengers affected by airspace restrictions in the Middle East and the suspension of direct flights to and from Israel.

The airline announced that starting March 6, it will significantly increase the number of flights to Sharm el-Sheikh. From Budapest, flights will be increased from three to ten per week, from Rome Fiumicino from 11 to 18, from London Luton from four to eight, from Milan Malpensa from six to 11, and from Bucharest Otopeni five weekly flights will be launched, after no route to this destination had operated until now.

RELATED ARTICLES Over 100,000 Israelis stranded abroad

The move is intended to provide European and Israeli passengers with an alternative to reaching Israel and from there, via Sinai crossing the land border at Taba near Eilat. The background to the move is the Hungarian company's plan to establish a hub of operations in Israel.

Greek carrier BlueBird Airways also announced additional flights from Athens to Taba, and Cypriot carrier TUS Airways has announced additional flights from Larnaca and Athens to Taba. In doing so, they join Arkia, which already yesterday began operating flights from various destinations in Europe to Taba in cooperation with the Bulgarian company Electra Airways. Israir may also launch flights to Taba from destinations in Europe..

El Al announced yesterday that it will not operate flights to Taba due to the warning by the National Security Council about the high risk of travel to Egypt for Israelis.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 3, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.