easyJet delays Israel flights resumption until July

UK low-cost carrier easyJet has announced that it will not be resuming flights to Israel until July 1. The airline said, "easyJet is extending the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv until June 30. All passengers who have booked flights for June are being notified of their options, including a refund or re-routing. We continue to closely monitor the security situation in Israel."

Even before the announcement the airline had blocked the possibility of booking flights to and from Israel on its website for June and passengers had already been notified that their flights were canceled.

easyJet announced in January that it would resume Israel operations in June, having suspended flights since April 2024, after the first Iranian drone attack. Initially flights were suspended until the end of October 2024 but in August when the war in the north escalated, easyJet extended the suspension of flights until March 2025 and subsequently until June 2025.

easyJet joins other foreign airlines that announced the extension of cancellations this week, including Air Canada, which announced that it would not return until September, while British Airways will not be returning until mid-June.

On the other hand, there are also airlines that are hesitating whether to return despite having extended the cancellations, including Air France and the Lufthansa Group, which is considering returning only morning flights.

However, Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air has decided to resume its Israel flights tomorrow.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 14, 2025.

