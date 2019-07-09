easyJet to launch Tel Aviv - Toulouse flights

UK low-cost airline easyJet is to launch a new route between Tel Aviv and Toulouse in southern France, the country's fourth largest city. The flights on the Tel Aviv - Toulouse route will commence on October 29 and operate year round, with two flight per week a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays on an Airbus A320. Fares start from €36.99 per person (one direction), not including baggage in the hold or a meal.

easyJet UK and Israel Country Director Neal Slaven said, “We’re delighted to announce this new route from Tel Aviv to Toulouse. easyJet continues to grow in Tel Aviv and having been the first to introduce the low-fares model to Israelis is now offering 18 attractive destinations in Europe. The launch of this new route demonstrates the continued growth of the easyJet network as well as our ambition of always providing a great service and low fares”.

easyJet already offers flights to five other cities in France: Paris, Lyon, Nice, Nantes and Bordeaux as well as 12 other destinations in Europe: Basel, Geneva, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Venice, Naples, London Luton, London Gatwick, London Stansted, and Manchester.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 9, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019