Four years after selling a 25% stake in its frequent flyers club to institutional investor Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE), El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) is buying back Phoenix’s holding for NIS 1.05 billion, at a NIS 4.2 billion valuation. Remarkably, the deal sees El Al’s frequent flyer club as more valuable than the entire credit card company Isracard, which has a market cap of NIS 3.4 billion.

In 2022, when El Al was in severe financial distress, it sold 20% of the club at a NIS 1.3 billion valuation. At the start of this year, Phoenix exercised an option to buy a further 5%. El Al is now a very different company, with large cash reserves and listed on the TA-35 Index, which it joined in the latest index reshuffle in early November.

El Al currently holds 75% of the shares in the frequent flyer club. El Al’s own financial reports show how profitable the frequent flyer club has become for the airline. El Al began publishing the club’s results because Phoenix reports them through its subsidiary Phoenix Gamma. According to the third-quarter reports, the club posted a profit of NIS 160 million ($50 million) in the first nine months of the year. Revenue jumped 61% from the same period last year to $117 million.

The club has 3.8 million members, and at the end of the quarter 570,000 people held its Fly Card credit card, which earns points for El Al flights. The figures were up 9% and 14%, respectively, from last year.

The club is in the process of transferring its cards from ICC-Cal to rival Isracard, which has already reported that it has 390,000 cards in the program.

Who gains and who loses?

For the frequent flyer club, headed by Moshe Morgenstern, moving the cards to Isracard will boost profitability. Under the agreement, El Al and the club will gain more than NIS 100 million in additional annual profit, for a total of NIS 1 billion to NIS 1.3 billion over the 10-year agreement.

For Isracard, the agreement will reduce profit by NIS 70 million to NIS 100 million in the coming year. The company estimates that in subsequent years it will contribute an average of NIS 120 million to NIS 160 million annually over the 10-year term.

El Al has a market cap of NIS 12.5 billion, with its shares up 684% over the past three years.

Frequent flyer club and Fly Card CEO Moshe Morgenstern said, "The frequent flyer club and Fly Card have experienced exceptional growth in recent years, strengthening the club’s position as Israel’s strongest and leading loyalty program. This move builds on our business momentum and follows our 10-year strategic agreement with Isracard, which is expected to generate about NIS 1 billion over its term. The club is an integral part of El Al, and the return to full ownership will allow us to keep expanding our travel, consumer and financial offerings and deliver the best value to the club’s millions of members."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 24, 2026.

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