El Al CEO Avigal Soreq resigns

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) CEO Avigal Soreq has announced his resignation just over one year after assuming the role. He will be appointed Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) CEO. Prior to joining El Al, Soreq was Delek US VP and he served in other senior positions over more than a decade.

Soreq wrote to El Al chairman Amikam Ben Zvi, "After deliberations and deep thought and despite my great love for El Al and my major pleasure with our joint work, I have asked to end my role as El Al CEO. I am prepared to assist in the continued recovery of El Al during the handover period for as long as necessary."

Soreq took over at El Al is early 2021 at a challenging time for the airline and global aviation in the wake of the Covid pandemic. He came in as the ownership passed from Tami Mozes-Borovitz to Kenny Rozenberg and El Al was required to reduce its workforce by one third to 4,300 and its fleet to 45 aircraft in order to receive government assistance. He helped negotiate that assistance and leaves at a time of promise for the company with a busy Passover holiday period expected.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 28, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.