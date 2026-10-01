El Al, Israir plan airlift for Israelis stranded in Dubai

After yesterday’s dramatic hijack attempt and flydubai’s suspension of flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv until after the investigation into the event, many Israelis are stranded in the UAE. Israeli airlines are planning to airlift those affected under heavy security as soon as the Shin Bet gives the green light.

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) has announced, that subject to receipt of security permission, it will operate rescue flights from tomorrow for $249 including cabin baggage. Subject to security permission, flights can be booked on-line and through travel agents.

The airlift will involve sending empty planes from Tel Aviv to Dubai with El Al absorbing the costs. "El Al will continue to do everything in its power to strengthen its flight schedule and help as many Israelis as possible return home safely," the company stated.

Israir Airlines (TASE: ISRG is also preparing to resume flights to Dubai, with two rescue flights already scheduled for tomorrow. According to the company, the fare is expected to be slightly higher than El Al's $299.

The airline also noted that it is preparing to resume the route on a regular basis, with a schedule of 8-10 weekly flights. This follows a period of more than six months during which Israeli airlines were not permitted to fly to the region. "Resuming operations on this route is intended to meet demand, assist Israelis wishing to return home, and provide the Israeli public with greater availability and flexibility for flights between Israel and Dubai," the company said.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 1, 2026.

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