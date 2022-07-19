El Al mulls launching direct flights to Tokyo and Melbourne

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) is mulling launching direct flights to Tokyo and Melbourne. The Israeli carrier had announced in 2019 that it would be launching these routes but the plans were canceled following the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. Despite rising jet fuel costs the routes are now seen as more economically worthwhile with the imminent opening of Saudi airspace to all passenger aircraft flying to and from Israel.

The new routes would be part of a raft of changes to adapt the company to post-pandemic international travel. El Al has already announced that it is discontinuing flights to Brussels, Warsaw and Toronto from the end of October.

The airline is also moving its headquarters from New York to Miami and considering closing down its representative offices in Austria, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Ukraine and India and replacing them with an external General Sales Agent (GSA). Anchor offices in the US, UK and France will remain open. Liat Yahav, head of the El Al representative office in Paris has been appointed to examine the matter and the potential transfer of El Al employees in these offices to a GSA.

