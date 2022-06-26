El Al to discontinue three routes from October 30

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) has informed travel agents that it is discontinuing flights on its routes to Toronto, Brussels and Warsaw from October 30. The airline said, 'Since the exit from the Covid crisis there have been changes in expected demand for flights to and from Israel. This has forced us to make changes in schedules and destinations of flights, in order to provide our customers with the appropriate destinations, for new demand and destinations."

Out of El Al's fleet of 45 aircraft the company is currently operating 39 aircraft. El Al said that diverting routes according to demand will allow it to open other routes. Before the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, El Al had planned to launch new routes to Tokyo, Dublin and Dusseldorf and it is possible that the airline will replace the route to Toronto with the route to Tokyo.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 26, 2022.

