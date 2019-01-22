El Al mulls Tel Aviv - Florida flights

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) is considering direct flights between Tel Aviv and Orlando, Florida. The company is sounding out companies in the area and the local Jewish community about the viability of such a direct route. The message was sent to Jewish community leaders there, who passed it on through social networks, adding that they welcomed such a direct route. It was reported that if demand is strong, the route might go into operation as early as this summer.

The route might be of interest to Israeli tourists, as well as Florida residents. Orlando, an entertainment capital, is an attraction for family tourism with many popular sites, including Disney World, Universal Studios, Seaworld, Legoland Park, etc.

In June 2019, El Al will begin operating a director route from Tel Aviv to Las Vegas. Since this destination is a new one for Israeli travelers, El Al will receive a €250,000 grant from the Ministry of Tourism for operating the route. In May, El Al will introduce direct flights to San Francisco in competition with United Airlines, the only airline currently flying directly to this destination. The San Francisco route is very successful for United Airlines.

El Al's direct flights to the US account for a large proportion of the airline's business. El Al operates direct flights to Kennedy Airport in New York, Newark, Boston, Los Angeles, and Toronto, Canada.

