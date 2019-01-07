El Al improves punctuality ranking in 2018

Delta Airlines was the most punctual airline in 2018, according to the annual report published by the Flightstats website. The website examined the takeoff times of millions of flights by various airlines around the world. A late flight is defined as an arrival or departure at least 15 minutes later than the originally scheduled landing time. The report said that 86.09% of Delta's more than one million flights landed on time. The next most punctual airline was Qatar Airways, with 85.88% of flights landing on time.

The third most punctual airline was KLM, with 85% of its flights landing on time, following by Japanese airline, ANA, Aeroflot, Alitalia, and Emirates Airlines. In eighth place was United Airlines, followed by American Airlines and SAS. El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) was in 32nd place, following 35th place in 2017. According to the report, 70.15% of El Al's flights landed on time. El Al's average delay was 42 minutes.

Of the world's three leading air alliances, each of which includes dozens of airlines, the most punctual was Oneworld, whose members include British Airways, American Airlines, and Cathay Pacific, with 80% of flights landing on time. In second place among air alliances was Sky Team (Air France, Delta Airlines, and Alitalia) with 78% punctuality.

The largest alliance, which includes Lufthansa, United, Air Canada, and Air India, was third. El Al's punctuality was similar to that of some leading airlines, such as Lufthansa (71%) and Swiss International Air Lines (69%). 76.7% of British Airways' flights and almost 80% of flights by United Airlines and Latam, a South American airlines that began flying to Israel last month, landed on time.

