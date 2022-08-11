El Al swings to profit after travel restrictions lifted

After the removal of all Covid travel restrictions, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) has returned to full operations and profitability in the second quarter of 2022. Revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was $516 million, up 132% from the second quarter of 2021. Due to the far higher revenue, gross profit was $66.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared with a gross loss of $19.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, when there were travel restrictions throughout much of the world. Operational profit in the second quarter was $9.4 million compared with an operational loss of $57.4 million in the corresponding quarter of 2021. RELATED ARTICLES El Al CEO: We'll launch routes to Melbourne, Tokyo, Dublin El Al to discontinue three routes from October 30 El Al to move US HQ from New York to Miami El Al names Dina Ben-Tal Ganancia CEO Together with tax benefits worth $117.2 million, El Al reported a net profit of $110.5. In the second quarter of 2021, El Al had tax benefits of just $2.5 million and reported a net loss of $80.7 million. Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 11 2022. © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.