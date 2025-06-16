El Al to begin rescue flights for stranded Israelis

Rescue flights for the more than 100,000 Israelis stranded abroad are about to begin. Following Minister of Transport Miri Regev's press conference today in which she announced the launching of Operation Safe Return, with flights from Thailand, Larnaca, Athens, Italy and the US, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) announced it was preparing to operate rescue flights according to a limited and staged plan. This is how it will work.

If I booked a flight with El Al and it was canceled. What do I do now?

According to the company's announcement, El Al is opening registration for rescue flights for customers whose flights were canceled in recent days. The company stresses that the order of registration on the website is not important. "At this time, El Al is formulating the list of destinations and the number of flights that it will be allowed to operate under this plan. We will continue to update on the El Al website and the company's social media pages," it says.

And what about customers who flew with other companies?

At this stage, El Al is opening registration for flights for El Al and Sun D'or customers whose flights to Israel were canceled. The airline says, "The purpose of registration is to map the location of our customers around the world, and build a flight schedule accordingly. We emphasize that the order of registration on the website is not important. Customer priority will be determined by prioritization, according to the date of their original flight."

Who will receive priority?

The company says, "Priority will be given to exceptional humanitarian cases, subject to presentation of appropriate certificates and approval by a medical team on behalf of El Al, and for political and security needs, subject to approval by relevant state authorities."

How do you register?

Registration is only possible via a link that will appear on the El Al website, and will not be possible through call centers. "After registration, an email confirming receipt of the form will be sent, within a period of up to three hours. It should be stressed that this is not an email confirming placement on a flight," El Al explains. After registration, and subject to state approval to operate flights, the company will individually update its customers, via email and text messages.

And if I booked through a travel agent?

In this case too, passengers must register through El Al's website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 16, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.