El Al to halt Tel Aviv - Johannesburg flights

Following South Africa's accusations against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) has announced it is halting flights between Tel Aviv and Johannesburg from March.

El Al said, "Due to the current security situation there has been a significant fall in demand among Israeli travelers to various destinations, including Johannesburg in South Africa. From the end of March 2024, El Al will suspend its activities on the Johannesburg-Tel Aviv route, in order to adjust its mixture of destinations to demand. Those passengers whose flights will be canceled will be informed of this and allowed several alternatives that travelers can chose between. The suspension of the Johannesburg route will allow the expansion of operation to existing destinations as well as examining of new destinations."

The Swords of Iron War has dramatically changed Israel's tourism and aviation industry. Following the October 7 atrocities almost all foreign airlines halted flights to and from Israel, although many have now restarted including Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Air France.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 28, 2024.

