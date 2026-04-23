Elbit awarded $200m IDF airborne munitions deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) has announced that during the war with Iran, the company was awarded several contracts worth about $200 million for the supply of advanced airborne munitions to Israel’s Ministry of Defense.

Elbit Systems CEO Bezhalel Machlis said, "This series of contracts underscores Elbit Systems’ technological leadership in air launched weapon systems. We are proud of our long-standing partnership with the Israeli Ministry of Defense and our ongoing commitment to developing and delivering high precision, reliable solutions that are among the factors enabling the Israeli Air Force’s air superiority."

Ministry of Defense director general Gen. (res.) Amir Baram added, "The current deal is another practical step in implementing the Defense Ministry's strategy to expand the Israeli defense production base, We are not only equipping ourselves for the immediate term, but are laying an infrastructure that will enable the IDF to reach any combat scenario, relying on independent production capabilities, advanced technology, and continuity of supply."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 23, 2026.

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