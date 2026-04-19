Elbit drones to undergo Canadian trials - report

Canada’s Department of National Defense has decided to test the operation of Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) Hermes 900 Starliner unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) this summer, as part of the local Coast Guard's operations over the Arctic, Canada’s CBC network reports.

The Hermes 900 is a medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) drone, with a range of 1,000 kilometers or more. The UAV is designed to perform a wide range of missions, including regional control and intelligence gathering, reconnaissance, target acquisition and observation, both at sea and on land. Since it was first ordered in 2011, the model has been purchased by more than 20 customers around the world.

Elbit is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of UAVs. According to the Defense Post website, it ranks fifth in the world, ahead of giant companies such as Italy’s Leonardo, the UK’s BAE, US firm Lockheed Martin and Germany’s Rheinmetall. The ranking takes into account revenue, technological contribution, investments in R&D, and innovation. The ranking methodology did not include government-owned companies such as Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael, but several Israeli companies still stood out.

The main products that provide Elbit with its status are the Hermes 450 and Hermes 900 drones, along with the Starliner version. These models took over the skies of Iran in the Iranian operations last month and last June.

However, the Canadian decision is based on other considerations. Air Force Headquarters in Ottawa has been looking for available options, amid delays in the delivery of 11 MQ-9B drones ordered from US company General Atomics.

The drones were procured in 2020

Originally, the Elbit-made drones were procured in 2020 by the Canadian Ministry of Transport, as part of a civilian program. Since then, the powers and means have been transferred to the Coast Guard, which is supposed to replace the Ministry of Transport in certain missions in the Arctic. At the same time, the Canadian Ministry of Defense plans to significantly improve communications capabilities in space, both for maritime and air needs, with one of the main concerns being increased Russian activity in the region.

Elbit is not the only Israeli drone manufacturing company ranked by Defense Post. The second biggest Israeli company is Aeronautics, ranked 26th. The company operates a variety of platforms, including the MALE "Dominator" UAV, which has a mission duration of up to 20 hours and a maximum takeoff weight of 1,900 kilograms, as well as the heavier drone October, which is designed for missions of up to four hours flying time.

Ranked 29 is Percepto, which specializes in autonomous drones. The company's products undertake reconnaissance and intelligence gathering missions, without the need for direct operation.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 19, 2026.

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