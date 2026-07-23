Elbit eyes converting vessels into drone carriers

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) wants to make ships into drone carriers for its Hermes 650 Spark unmanned aerial vehicles.

Elbit Systems reports that it is exploring compact unmanned aircraft launched not from a billion-dollar aircraft carrier but from converted vessels designed to carry persistent intelligence far from shore. The company says that such a vessel would be suitable, "For countries that need to monitor vast maritime spaces without building or acquiring full aircraft carrier capabilities." For such countries Elbit adds, "The question becomes straightforward: how can a naval force extend its reach without turning itself into a superpower navy?"

The Hermes 650 is designed around a set of deliberate choices: a powerful front-mounted engine, short takeoff and landing capability (STOL), two large and capable payload bays, satellite communications, advanced diagnostic systems, and compatibility with existing Hermes 900 ground control infrastructure. In other words, it is not simply another aircraft in the Hermes family but a system built around enhanced operational flexibility.

As part of the new concept, the company proposes to take 9-12 UAVs of this model, and adapt existing naval platforms to operate them - including the deck, control systems and mission management. In this way, the company offers great savings on the purchase of new platforms.

Elbit notes that the maritime needs of various countries including Japan in the Pacific, Denmark, which is preoccupied with the Greenland issue, and Germany's challenges in the Baltic Sea could be suited to the new solution.

This creates another significant business arena in which the rivalry between Israeli defense companies and their Turkish counterparts is increasing, especially with Baykar.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 23, 2026.

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