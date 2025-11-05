Elbit Systems wins Singapore Hermes 900 drone deal

The Singapore Air Force has announced that it has decided to replace the Hermes 450 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which it procured 20 years ago from Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT), with the newer model Hermes 900.

The Singapore Air Force said, "Through robust and thorough evaluations, the H900 UAV was assessed to best meet the Singapore Air Force’s operational needs. Singapore joins a list of countries around the world that operate this advanced system for military and civil uses," the announcement said.

This announcement comes six weeks after Elbit announced that it had won a contract worth $120 million to supply the Hermes 900 for long-range maritime patrol missions for an international customer.

A UAV designed to perform a wide range of missions

The Hermes 900 is a medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) UAV with a range of over 1,000 kilometers. It is designed to perform a wide range of missions, including regional control and continuous intelligence gathering, reconnaissance, target acquisition and observation, in both land and maritime arenas. Since it was first ordered in 2011, the Hermes 900 has been selected by more than 20 customers worldwide.

Elbit is one of the world's leading UAV companies, and according to the Defense Post website, it is ranked fifth in the field.

