Elbit Systems unveils Hermes 650 Spark tactical drone

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) has unveiled the latest edition to its Hermes family of tactical unmanned aerial systems (UAS) at the Singapore Airshow - the Hermes 650 Spark tactical drone. Elbit says that the next generation UAS possesses outstanding endurance, versatility, and cost-effective performance across land, air and sea operations. This latest UAS can carry up to 260 kilograms and operate with a range of up to 300 kilometers for 24 hours.

Elbit Systems Aerospace general manager Yoram Shmuely says, "The launch of our Hermes™ 650 Spark marks an important milestone for Elbit Systems. This cutting-edge UAS, built on decades of market leadership, underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology, and providing exceptional capabilities to our global partners. I am confident that this new addition to our diverse and innovative aerospace defense portfolio will further solidify our commitment to advancing defense technology, ensuring security, and meeting the dynamic needs of the modern battlefield."

