Elbit Systems wins $150m European aircraft protection deals

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) has been awarded new contracts worth about $150?million to supply its advanced Directed Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) systems.

Under the first contract, Elbit Systems will equip a European country's aircraft fleet with DIRCM technology, providing an advanced layer of protection for high value airborne platforms. The additional orders include the supply of DIRCM systems for the transport aircraft fleet of European NATO member countries, enhancing operational safety and survivability for strategic airlift missions. These contracts add to the growing number of agreements the company has secured across Europe and globally for the protection of high value aircraft fleets.

Elbit Systems’ J-MUSIC™ DIRCM system is designed to protect aircraft from manpads. The system integrates cutting-edge laser technology with state-of-the-art imaging capabilities and is deployed on a wide range of military and commercial aircraft worldwide, providing proven, high-quality protection and strengthening its position as the preferred solution for safeguarding airborne platforms.

With its ability to counter evolving threats, Elbit Systems’ DIRCM systems deliver reliable performance, flexibility, and seamless integration across multiple aircraft types, enhancing the safety of critical missions and the personnel who carry them out. Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW general manager Oren Sabag said, "The continued trust the European and global community places in Elbit Systems’ DIRCM self-protection solutions reflects the company’s growing reputation as an innovative airborne defense technology provider, offering effective protection for aircraft and personnel against the most advanced threats."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 5, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.