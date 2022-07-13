Elbit Systems wins $660m European intelligence deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT today announced that it has been awarded a $660 million contract to provide intelligence systems to a European country in Europe. The contract will be undertaken over four years and includes an additional ten-year maintenance period.

Elbit Systems President & CEO Bezhalel Machlis said, "This significant contract award is a testament to the edge and maturity of our technologies as well as to the trust that customers place with our solutions."

Last week Elbit Systems won a $80 million contract to supply DIRCM and Airborne EW self-protection systems to an Asia-Pacific country. Last month Elbit Systems reported new contracts worth $838 million.

Elbit Systems share price rose 0.15% on Nasdaq yesterday to $219.69, giving a market cap of $9.73 billion. The share price is up 4.5% this morning on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 13, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.