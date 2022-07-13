Elbit Systems wins $660m European intelligence deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT today announced that it has been awarded a $660 million contract to provide intelligence systems to a European country in Europe. The contract will be undertaken over four years and includes an additional ten-year maintenance period. Elbit Systems President & CEO Bezhalel Machlis said, "This significant contract award is a testament to the edge and maturity of our technologies as well as to the trust that customers place with our solutions." RELATED ARTICLES FIMI completes acquisition of Ashot Ashkelon Elbit Systems reports two Asia-Pacific deals worth $768m Elbit Systems dips as profit disappoints Last week Elbit Systems won a $80 million contract to supply DIRCM and Airborne EW self-protection systems to an Asia-Pacific country. Last month Elbit Systems reported new contracts worth $838 million. Elbit Systems share price rose 0.15% on Nasdaq yesterday to $219.69, giving a market cap of $9.73 billion. The share price is up 4.5% this morning on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 13, 2022. © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.