Elbit Systems wins $80m maritime electro-optics deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that following competitive technical evaluations, it has been awarded an $80 million contract by an Asian-Pacific country to supply AI-powered SPECTRO XR multi-spectral electro-optic (EO) systems for maritime forces. The contract will be performed over four years.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will supply SPECTRO XR EO systems that will be integrated onboard a variety of maritime platforms. SPECTRO XR is a multi-spectral long-range EO system that provides naval, air and land forces with enhanced intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) capabilities, in both day and night and under low visibility conditions, such as fog, humidity, smoke, haze and dust. Using Artificial Intelligence, SPECTRO XR applies multi-target video tracking, Moving Target Indication and Video Motion Detection to continuously scan for targets, extract operational insights and reduce human error.

Elbit Systems ISTAR and EW co-general manager Oren Sabag said, "We see a growing demand for the SPECTRO XR system as Naval and Air Forces increasingly seek advanced ISTAR solutions with the unique capacity to maintain superior terrain dominance even in challenging visibility conditions."

