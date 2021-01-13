Elbit Systems wins Asian unmanned naval vessel deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a contract to supply Seagull USVs (Unmanned Surface Vehicles) to the navy of an Asia-Pacific country. The contract will be performed over 17-months.

According to the terms of the contract, Elbit Systems will provide Seagull USV systems that are specifically configured to perform Mine Counter Measures (MCM) missions while facilitating the option to add technology modules needed for Anti-Submarine Warfare. The Seagull USVs to be supplied will integrate Side-Scan and Forward-Looking sonars, Mine Identification and Destruction Remotely Operated Vehicles. The USVs also will be equipped with the Company’s autonomous suite, Combat Management System and Satellite Communication capability. The Seagull USVs will enable the customer’s Navy to execute end-to-end MCM operations, handling bottom, moored and drifting sea mines. The Seagull USV offers endurance of four days, sea-keeping missions of up to Sea-State 5 and the flexibility to control several vessels from the same Mission Control System.

Elbit Systems ISTAR general manager Elad Aharonson said, "There is a growing recognition of the essentiality of autonomous capabilities to perform a range of maritime missions, especially Mine Counter Measures and Anti-Submarine Warfare. The Seagull USV has proven, since 2017, its capability to perform such missions, providing Naval forces with increased mission effectiveness, reduced risk and better cost-efficiency."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 13, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021