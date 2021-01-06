Elbit Systems wins Dutch vehicle tactical computers deal

Israel defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a $24 million contract from the Dutch Ministry of Defense to supply the Royal Netherlands Army with new vehicle tactical computers. The contract will be performed over 30-months.

Elbit Systems will equip vehicle platforms with its seventh generation Enhanced Tactical Computers (ETC) MK7 replacing legacy ETCs that were provided by the company to the RNLA over a decade ago. The new ETCs provide enhanced and more robust Command and Control (C2) and tactical data processing capabilities, improved security for processing and storage of secured mission information, as well as solid growth path for advanced C2 applications.

This follows to contracts worth $65 million, which Elbit Systems won last month for digital soldier and vehicle systems ($50 million) and micro night vision monocular systems ($15 million).

Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber general manager Haim Delmar said, "We are pleased with our continuous involvement in digitization programs of the RNLA. We see the Netherlands as a key market for Elbit Systems and intend to continue our partnership with the Dutch MOD and strengthen our local industrial cooperation and investment."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 6, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021