Elbit Systems wins Swedish army digitalization deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) announced that its subsidiary Elbit Systems Sweden AB (Elbit Systems Sweden), managed by CEO Bezhalel Makhlis, has been awarded a contract worth approximately $170 million to become the integration partner for the Swedish Army digitalization program LSS Mark. The contract will be performed over ten years.

As the integration partner, Elbit Systems Sweden will lead the roll-out of the Swedish Armed Forces digitization program and integrate, install, maintain and upgrade command and control systems on a variety of platforms from command posts, vehicles, through to dismounted systems, supporting the growth of the Swedish Army and capability enhancements. The work will mainly take place at Elbit Systems Sweden's facility.

Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber general manager Haim Delmar said, "The decision to once again select Elbit Systems validates the technological and operational advantages offered by our solutions. This decision marks another milestone for Elbit Systems Sweden as we continue to support the digitization of the Swedish Armed Forces. We are committed to growing and expanding our domestic capabilities in Sweden."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 26, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.