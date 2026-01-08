Elbit expands US production with Sigma howitzer

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) US unit Elbit America has recently completed manufacturing the first model of the Sigma NG 155 millimeter howitzer, which is a self-propelled artillery system with automation, crew protection, and mobility for next-gen warfare, at its plant in South Carolina. The uniqueness of the model is that it is entirely based on US production, with the aim of expanding the volume of sales in the country and expanding the adjustment of the Israeli company's activities to the aspiration of US President Donald Trump and his people to rely on US production.

As part of the construction of the artillery gun barrel, US components were brought to Israel to Elbit facilities, so that the company's employees could provide their experience, and then sent back to be installed in the remotely controlled turret system, reports the "Shephard "website. The Sigma NG is capable of launching all 155 millimeter shells, and its diverse capabilities may help Elbit be relevant in a call issued by the Pentagon in September for artillery. The Sigma NG is almost identical to the IDF's Roem system, with a 155 millimeter/39 caliber gun. In the case of Roem, it took Elbit about six years until the first system was recently delivered to the IDF.

Typically, Sigma is carried on an Oshkosh 10X10 truck, with the US variant including components available from the local market. Elbit's move may be a precursor to similar moves in the US, both by the company and by other Israeli companies.

