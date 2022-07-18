Elbit unit wins Boeing 737 night vision deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT today announced that its subsidiary Universal Avionics Systems Corp. has been awarded a $33 million contract from AerSale Corporation (Nasdaq: ASLE), to supply Enhanced Flight Vision Systems (EFVS) for Boeing 737NG aircraft. The contract will be carried out during 2023.

Under the contract, Universal Avionics will supply the ClearVision EFVS systems including the SkyLens 360-degree field of view Head Wearable Display and EVS-5000 cameras. ClearVision is a certified combined vision system that is designed to enable commercial aircraft pilots to overcome degraded visibility situations at day and night, allowing them to move in and out of airports faster, saving time and increasing operational efficiency and safety. SkyLens enables pilots to continuously operate head-up and monitor flight information while retaining 3D situational awareness of terrain and aircraft traffic.

Elbit Systems Aerospace general manager Yoram Shmuely said, "We see a renewed demand in the commercial aviation market for innovative yet certified vision capabilities that enable efficient and safe flights during degraded visibility situations."

Universal Avionics CEO Dror Yahav added, "The ClearVision EFVS solution brings substantial capabilities to the 737NG and has demonstrated its advantages to operations including the ability to overcome degraded visibility solutions during any time of day. I believe that the ability to allow aircraft to operate in conditions well below published minimums is a game-changer."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 18 2022.

