Elbit wins $107m US Army night vision equipment deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT)announced today that its US unit Elbit Systems of America LLC has been awarded an order worth $107 million for the supply of Enhanced Night Vision Goggle - Binocular (ENVG-B) systems, spare parts, logistics support, and test equipment, for the US Army. The order will be executed in Roanoke, Virginia and will be supplied during 2023 and 2024.

This order is part of an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract that Elbit Systems of America received in 2020, with a potential value that could reach a maximum of $442 million.

The ENVG-B integrates powerful night vision capabilities and head-up situational awareness that allow soldiers to navigate and perform at their best in the modern, complex battlefield. ENVG-Bs are equipped with high performance white phosphor image intensifier tubes for better scene contrast providing soldiers better situational awareness in the dark, but also when there is fog, dust, or smoke. The ENVG-B system includes a wireless connection to soldiers’ rifle-mounted thermal weapon site and augmented reality overlay, enabling rapid target acquisition and improved situational awareness in various battlefield conditions.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said: "This order attests to the quality of Elbit Systems of America’s technologies and their unique operational contribution, demonstrating the significant potential of our night vision activity."

