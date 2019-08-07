Elbit wins $80m Asian tank upgrade deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) today announced that it has been awarded a contract worth $80 million to upgrade tanks and supply radio systems for an army in a South East Asian country. The contract will be performed over a period of 32 months.

Under the contract, the company will supply fire control systems and electric gun and turret drive systems for tanks and advanced radio systems from the E-LynX family in several configurations, including hand-held and man-packed radios for infantry soldiers and vehicular radios for armored fighting vehicles.

Elbit Systems President & CEO Bezhalel Machlis said, "We are pleased to be able to leverage our diverse portfolio of operationally proven systems to continue to provide technologically and economically advantageous support for customer's upgrade requirements."

