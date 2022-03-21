Elbit wins Swedish tank ammunition deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a contract worth $27 million by the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration, to provide the Swedish Armed Forces with M339 rounds, 120mm ammunition, and Data Setting Units, for its Leopard Main Battle Tanks (MBTs). The contract will be performed over ten months.

Suitable for all NATO 120mm smooth bore gun MBTs, the M339 is a high-accuracy, multi-purpose 120mm tank ammunition that complies with the applicable standards of the US Military and NATO. The Swedish Armed Forces selected the M339, Elbit said, to improve the firepower and the ability of the battle tanks to engage different types of targets.

Elbit Systems Land general manager Yehuda Vered said, "I believe that this selection by Sweden underscores the growing recognition by Western armies of the unique quality of our portfolio of products."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 21, 2022.

