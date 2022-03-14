Elbit to provide battle management system to Canada

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) British unit Elbit Systems UK has announced that it will provide the Canadian Department of National Defense with a TORCH-X based solution as part of the Airspace Coordination Centre Modernisation (ASCCM) Project. The deal is worth $8.6 million.

The project requires the delivery of a digitalized information-based system for air situational awareness and enhanced airspace coordination and management into headquarters. The solution to be supplied will be provided to the Canadian Military Headquarters for both Land and Joint Command in order to support air missions and joint-task force operations.

Under the project, Elbit Systems UK will supply a joint-air version of its TORCH-X based Battle Management Application (BMA) that will provide situational awareness by constantly displaying a local or recognized air picture, thus enabling effective co-ordination of air assets into complex land and joint battlespace. The system will be operated using Elbit Systems’ E-CIX open architecture framework that will enable connectivity to the Canadian Armed Forces’ legacy applications and tactical datalinks while also allowing future integration of new applications in support of the Canadian Armed Forces digital transformation plan.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 14, 2022.

