Elementor begins laying off 15% of workforce

Israeli company Elementor, which develops plug-in for WordPress for designing websites, has begun laying off 60 employees, representing 15% of its work force, in response to the expected slowdown in global markets.

Most of the layoff will be in the company's marketing department and will apparently not effect engineers and developments staff.

Elementor cofounder and CEO Yoni Luksenberg says, "Today, we make the difficult decision to say goodbye to some of our colleagues. We are in a changing global situation with rising inflation and pending recession. To ensirte the efficiency and effectiveness of our business, we are restructuring and optimizing our workforce, becoming more efficient in certain areas and continuing to grow our product offering, to secure the company's long-term success, growth and business-goals as we plan for 2023 and beyond."

Only last week Elementor acquired Jerusalem-based startup Strattic, and announced that its 16 employees would be joining its team. Elementor intends to offer Strattic’s product, which turns WordPress sites into sites based on JAMstack architecture, separately, and to use its marketing operation to promote it. The product reduces the number of calls to the website’s database, and makes the site more secure. At the same time Elementor announced that it had raised $50 million last year, bringing the total funds it has raised to $66 million, mainly from Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Elementor was founded in 2015 by Luksenberg and Ariel Klikstein. The company has developed a plug-in for free open-source website content management system WordPress that provides professional design capabilities.

