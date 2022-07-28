Emirates to add second daily flight on Tel Aviv-Dubai route

Just one month after inaugurating its Dubai - Tel Aviv route, UAE carrier Emirates has announced that it will add a second daily flight between Dubai and Tel Aviv from October 30, 2022. A morning flight, which will land at Ben Gurion airport at 9.50 and take off to return to Dubai at 11.50, will join the existing evening flight.

The second daily flight will also be served by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three class configuration. The second flight will provide Emirates passengers from Israel with additional travel options to Dubai, as well as connection flights to destinations on Emirates’ global network including Auckland, Brisbane, Perth, Bali, Seoul, and Singapore, as well as points across India. The evening flight will continue to provide optimum connection options to destinations like Thailand, Philippines, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Emirates low-cost unit flyDubai, which launched Dubai - Tel Aviv flights in November 2020, will continue to operate three daily flights on the route. Last winter El Al, Arkia and Israir all operated three daily flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai, and Wizz Air, Etihad and El Al operate flights between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 28 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.