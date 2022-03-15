Emirates to launch Tel Aviv - Dubai flights in June

Emirates Airline has announced that it will be launching daily services between Dubai and Tel Aviv from June 23, 2022. After repeated delays, Emirates had been set to launch the route in December but it was postponed at the last minute because of the spread of the Omicron variant. Emirate low-cost unit flyDubai has been operating Tel Aviv - Dubai flights since 2020.

Emirates chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim said, "We look forward to finally welcoming customers onboard our flights to and from Tel Aviv this summer, and offer them substantial connectivity to and through our Dubai hub as Covid travel restrictions continue to ease around the world and more borders open up. In addition to unlocking tremendous pent-up demand, Emirates’ debut into Israel will mean more choice for travellers as they return to the skies, and more opportunities for businesses to visit Dubai and beyond to our far-reaching network of almost 130 destinations, alongside our signature hospitality and award-winning onboard experience."

Emirates will operate three Boeing 777-300ER on the route, featuring eight private suites in first class, 42 lie flat seats in business class and 304 seats in economy class.

The first flight taking off on June 23 will operate as EK931, leaving Dubai at 3.50 pm local time, and arriving at Ben Gurion Airport at 6 pm. The return flight EK 932 will depart Tel Aviv at 7.55 pm, arriving in Dubai at 11.59 pm local time. Emirates said that flight schedules have been timed to provide convenient access to Dubai, and optimum connection options to destinations like Thailand, India, Philippines, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

The new service to Tel Aviv will also provide 20 tonnes of cargo capacity on each flight, enabling Israeli businesses to export products like pharmaceuticals, high-tech goods, fruits and vegetables and other perishables. The flights are also expected to transport manufacturing raw materials and components, semiconductors and e-commerce parcels into Israel.

