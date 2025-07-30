Enlight appoints sole female CEO of Tel Aviv 35 co

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) has appointed Adi Leviatan as its new CEO. She was previously head of the business division of Fortune 100 company 3M where she managed 700 people worldwide producing annual revenue of $1.5 billion. She will become the sole female CEO of a company traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange's blue-chip Tel Aviv 35 Index. She will replace Gilad Yavetz, who founded the company in 2008 and will become executive chairman. Current chairman Yair Seroussi will become deputy chairman. All these appointments will come into effect on October 1, 2025.

Leviatan said, "I am deeply honored and excited to step into the role of CEO of Enlight, a leading force in the renewable energy sector. It is a privilege to join the company at such a pivotal moment in its evolution, as it continue to establish itself as one of the world's leading players in the renewable energy space."

Yavetz said, "I have every confidence that Adi is the right person to lead Enlight. She brings exceptional leadership and strategic experience from McKinsey and company and from 3M, where she served as a senior executive and one of the company's top leaders. 3M has long been a source of inspiration for Enlight - an iconic industrial company, a pillar of the Dow Jones, and a Launchpad for global executive talent.

Enlight is Israel's biggest renewable energy company and is traded on Nasdaq with a market cap of $3.056 billion.

