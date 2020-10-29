Trading platform eToro hiring 100 in Israel

Israeli social trading and multi-asset brokerage company eToro is currently hiring 100 people in Israel. Most of the new jobs are in development, although there are also marketing and customer support jobs being filled with an emphasis on speaking a range of languages. The company has 12 offices worldwide with more than 1,000 employees including 600 in Israel. Since the start of the year, eToro has hired 300 people, half of them in Israel.

The company has been boosted by the Covid-19 crisis and the financial incentives handed out by governments around the world, which have seen may new investors enter the financial markets. Many of the new investors are young and inexperienced in these markets and have joined online financial trading platforms including eToro's platform.

eToro reports that this year the number of users on its online trading platform has jumped from 11 million to 15 million. The company's cofounder and CEO Yoni Assia recently told "Globes" that in the first half of 2021 the company will begin online brokerage operations in the US where it will compete on a market with the potential to attract many millions of new US investors.

eToro was founded in 2007 by brothers Yoni and Ronen Assia and David cRing. The company has raised $220 million and had a valuation of $800 million at the time of its last financing round in 2018.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 29, 2020

