eToro postpones $10.4b SPAC valuation merger to Q4

Israeli trading platform eToro has notified the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) of a delay in completing its SPAC merger. The merger was supposed to be completed by the end of the third quarter - next week.

eToro announced in March that it would be merging with US SPAC FinTech Acquisition Corp. V, managed by US businessperson Betsy Cohen. The merger gives eToro a valuation of $10.4 billion, reflecting an enterprise value of $9.6 billion. This is the second largest ever SPAC merger of an Israeli company after app monetization company ironSource (NYSE: IS), which completed its merger at a valuation of $11.1 billion.

According to its notification to the SEC, eToro now plans completing the SPAC merger in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to approval from the shareholders of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and other conditions. No date has been set for the shareholders to convene to approve the deal. Usually once such approval granted, then the merger is completed within a few days.

eToro was founded in 2007 by brothers Yoni and Ronen Assia and David Ring. Yoni Assia serves as CEO. The company's platform allows users to invest in a range of stocks, commodities, indices and cryptocurrencies.

Under the terms of the SPAC merger, eToro will receive an injection of $250 million in cash raised by FinTech Acquisition Corp. V together with a an additional $650 million in commitments for a common share private placement (PIPE) from leading investors including ION Investment Group, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Third Point LLC, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, and Wellington Management.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 22, 2021

