eToro nears SPAC merger at $10b valuation - report

Israeli trading platform eToro plans to go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), people with knowledge of the matter have told "Bloomberg."

The deal with the SPAC or blank check company called FinTech Acquisition Corp. V, of which serial dealmaker Betsy Cohen is chairperson, will value the combined company at about $10 billion, the sources told "Bloomberg." As part of the deal, the companies are raising about $650 million in equity. "Bloomberg" said that the deal could be announced later today..

eToro has 20 million registered users worldwide and 1,100 e4mployees including 700 in Israel.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V , which raised $250 million in December, saw its share price rose 40% in after-market trading Monday. The stock closed up 1.7% to $10.71, giving the company a market value of about $366 million.

eToro Group Ltd., which was selected in 2013 by "Globes" as one of Israel's most promising startups, was founded in 2007 by brothers Yoni and Ronen Assia and David Ring with the vision of developing a platform that would open the financial markets to everyone by simplifying the user’s experience. eToro then developed a contracts for difference (CFD) trading platform. The company's platform allows trading in all assets including securities, foreign currencies and cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. eToro's last major financing round was in 2018 when it raised $100 million at a company valuation of $800 million.

eToro offers zero-commission trading and profits from spread between the price paid for securities and the price passed along to customers. As a "social trading" network, investors can share their opinions and market exploits.

Representatives for eToro and FinTech Acquisition V declined to comment to "Bloomberg" about the report.

Yesterday, "Bloomberg" reported that Israeli app monetization company IronSource is in talks to merge with a SPAC called Thoma Bravo Advantage, at a valuation of $10 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 16, 2021

