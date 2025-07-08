EU safety agency lifts warning on Israel flights

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has removed the warning not to fly to Israel that it made last month during Israel's operation against Iran. The warning was given as a Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB), which indicates a high risk for aviation in a conflict region.

The CZIB warning was initially published on June 13 and reaffirmed on June 30 and warned against flying in the airspace of five countries: Israel, Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon. According to the directive, all flights in these countries were considered dangerous, regardless of flight altitude, except for access to Beirut by sea and under restrictive conditions.

The warning followed the Israeli attack on Iran, which led to the firing of missiles by Iran at Israeli and US targets. A ceasefire was reached on June 24, but EASA warned that the situation was fragile and could escalate again. Therefore, European airlines were advised to avoid the region.

The warning remained in effect until yesterday. After discussions it was decided not to extend the warning. However, EASA stressed that the risks in the airspace around Israel, including areas in Sinai and northern Saudi Arabia, are still relevant and airlines should continue to monitor the security situation and regional developments.

Last September, EASA recommended that airlines avoid operating flights in the airspace of Lebanon and Israel until the end of October. The recommendation was then lifted and foreign airlines gradually returned to Israel. Among the first airlines to resume Israel flights was Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air.

The lifting of the warning is positive news that should bring the return of foreign airlines to Israel closer. But some foreign airlines will not be in a rush to resume Israel flights, as carriers have diverted their planes to other destinations for the summer season. But Lufthansa Group (including Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and EuroWings) has confirmed that it plans gradually resuming flights to Tel Aviv from August 1. Wizz Air is also exploring the possibility of resuming Israel flights.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 8, 2025.

