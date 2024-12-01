euroAtlantic Airways asked to operate Tech-Air’s Israel-US flights

Portuguese charter flight firm euroAtlantic Airways has been asked by an Israeli organization to operate flights between Tel Aviv and New York’s JFK airport, the "ch-aviation" news website reports. euroAtlantic chief commercial officer Raul Largo told "ch-aviation" that his airline had received a request from multiple brokers to operate Tel Aviv - New York JFK flights but added that euroAtlantic was not in direct contact with the end customer and he did not know if it was DemocraTech.

Last month the Israeli tech entrepreneur’s movement DemocraTech announced that it was setting up Tech-Air, which would operate three weekly flights on the Tel Aviv - New York route between January and March 2025 to compete with El Al, the only carrier currently operating direct flights between Israel and the US. The flights would operate on a ‘wet lease’ basis with DemocraTech leasing aircraft, pilots and crews from a charter company.

Last week Tech-Air launched a website with a registration for those interested, including members of the public, in the flights. The form reveals that the flights would leave Ben Gurion airport at about midnight Israel-time and land in the early morning in New York. The days on the week on which the flights will operate have not yet been decided, although one flight will be over the weekend. Return fares will be $1,350 for all seats in economy class, $2,600 in premium class and $5,400 in business class.

