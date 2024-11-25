New airline Tech-Air reveals Tel Aviv - New York fares

The new airline being set up by the DemocraTech high-tech protest movement today put on air a registration form for those interested in reserving seats on planned Tel Aviv - New York flights.

The registration form reveals that the company plans operating three weekly direct flights between Tel Aviv and New York that will leave Ben Gurion airport at about midnight Israel-time and land in the early morning in New York. The days on the week on which the flights will operate have not yet been decided, although one flight will be over the weekend.

The tech movement says it is holding talks with several airlines and oit aims to use Boeing 777 aircraft. Return fares will be $1,350 for all seats in economy class, $2,600 in premium class and $5,400 in business class. The tech movement is close to signing a contract with a European airline from which it will lease planes, pilots and crew.

The new airline will operate flights temporarily over the coming months while foreign airlines are refusing to fly to Israel, providing El Al Israel airlines with a monopoly on direct flights between Israel and North America.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 25, 2024.

