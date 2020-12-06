Eyal Waldman joins Pliops board

Israeli cloud storage processor developer Pliops has announced the appointment of Mellanox Technologies founder and former CEO Eyal Waldman to its board of directors. This is the first position taken by Waldman since announcing last month that he was stepping down as head of big data connectivity chipmaker Mellanox, which was acquired earlier this year by Nvidia for $7 billion.

Pliops said that in his role as a board member, Waldman will help guide the company’s strategy and will help scale its technology. Pliops stressed that as CEO of Mellanox, Waldman led the company to build the world’s fastest interconnect solutions, which changed the way companies build their data centers while Pliops’ technology aims to revolutionize the way data and storage are managed in the data center.

Waldman said, "Pliops is tackling the most challenging issues that are vexing data center architects - namely, the colliding trends of explosive data growth stored on fast flash media, ultimately limited by constrained compute resources.

Founded in 2017 by CEO Uri Beitler, chairman Arie Mergi and CTO MosheTwitto. Pliops has raised $45 million from investors including Softbank Ventures Asia, Intel Capital, Western Digital, Mellanox Capital (Nvidia), Xilinx, Viola Ventures and State-of-Mind Ventures. The company has 65 employees in Israel and the US.

Beitler said, "Eyal’s vast experience and deep product and market understanding is a significant addition that will support our vision of building a global solution for enabling unprecedented scalability in data centers."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 6, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020